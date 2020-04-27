Home

POWERED BY

Clifton Earl King Sr.


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifton Earl King Sr. Obituary
Clifton Earl King, Sr.
Hope Mills—Clifton Earl King, Sr. 64, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 27, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda J. King of the home; his son, Clifton E. King Jr. of Gastonia, NC; his daughter, Memorie Beth Cole of Niceville, FL; three step daughters, Katherine De La Vega of Hope Mills, Phoebe Fryer of Baltimore, MD, and Gwen N. Durden of Parkton, and six grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -