Clifton Earl King, Sr.
Hope Mills—Clifton Earl King, Sr. 64, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 27, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda J. King of the home; his son, Clifton E. King Jr. of Gastonia, NC; his daughter, Memorie Beth Cole of Niceville, FL; three step daughters, Katherine De La Vega of Hope Mills, Phoebe Fryer of Baltimore, MD, and Gwen N. Durden of Parkton, and six grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020