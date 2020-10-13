1/1
Clinton Morris Whitt Jr.
1947 - 2020
Clinton Morris Whitt, Jr.
Autryville—Mr. Clinton Morris Whitt, Jr., 72 of Autryville passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 16 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with William Whitt officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:50 PM on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Mr. Whitt was a native of Joppa, Maryland the son of the late Clinton Morris Whitt, Sr. and Christine Crumine Whitt. He was an Army veteran during the Vietnam War and was a retired Maintenance Manager for Waste Industries.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Whitt of the home; son, Clinton Morris Whitt, III of Michigan; daughter, Michelle Smith and husband, Wayne of Churchville, MD; two grandchildren, C. M. Whitt, IV of Virginia and KaLynn Miller of Baltimore, MD; three great grandchildren, Savannah Chapa, Helena Chapa and Rio Chapa, Jr.; five brothers, Allen, Hall, Ed, Jack and Billy Whitt; six sisters, Nancy, Bonnie, Susie, Cindy, Debbie and Lucy.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
