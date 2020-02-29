|
|
Clyde Leslie Canipe
Fayetteville—Clyde Leslie Canipe, 78 of Fayetteville passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Leslie was born in Kershaw Co, S.C. on November 20, 1941 to the late Clyde H. Canipe and Hilda Smith Canipe. He was employed as an electrician with Watson Electric and retired from Allman Electrical Corp. He was a member of Hope Mills Pentecostal Holiness Church where he loved to sing in the choir.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the service at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Faircloth; nephew, Jonathan Faircloth and niece Amy Faircloth.
Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Mary Ann Canipe; daughter, Kimberly Fisher (Shane); step-children, Rebecca Grooms (Corey), Wesley Bowen and Tommy Bowen; brother-in-law, Bud Faircloth (Judith); grandchildren , Amber Fisher (Aaron), Ashley Fisher, Victor Langley, Tyler, Madison, Jordan and Jackson Bowen, Meredith Grooms; great grandchildren, Ethan, Aubrey and Bailey Hanson.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolence www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020