Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colvin Funeral Home
2010 Murchison Rd.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 488-6047

Dr. Collins Osaze Oseki


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Collins Osaze Oseki Obituary
Dr. Collins Osaze Oseki
Fayetteville— With broken hearts we announce the death of Dr Collins Osaze Oseki. He was 55 years old. Collins passed away after a brief illness on May 21, 2020.
Collins Osaze Oseki worked at Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Fayetteville for 15 years, where he was an Internist and former Chief of Medicine
He was a husband, father, brother, son and uncle to many loved ones. More information on life and burial service will be available at Colvin Funeral home and Crematory in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 23 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Collins's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -