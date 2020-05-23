|
Dr. Collins Osaze Oseki
Fayetteville— With broken hearts we announce the death of Dr Collins Osaze Oseki. He was 55 years old. Collins passed away after a brief illness on May 21, 2020.
Collins Osaze Oseki worked at Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Fayetteville for 15 years, where he was an Internist and former Chief of Medicine
He was a husband, father, brother, son and uncle to many loved ones. More information on life and burial service will be available at Colvin Funeral home and Crematory in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 23 to May 24, 2020