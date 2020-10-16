1/
Colonel George Marecek
1932 - 2020
Colonel George Marecek
Fayetteville—Col. G. Marecek, 88, passed away at his home on October 3, 2020.
He was born September 15, 1932, in Czechoslovakia, the son of Vaclav and Marta (Laushmann) Marecek.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife and children's mother, Billye Marecek, and his wife, Hana Marecek.
Survivors include his three children, Susan Kirk, Michael Marecek and wife, Linda, both of OK, and Eva Marecek of KY; four grandchildren, Jeremy Fay and wife, Rebecca, Christopher Fay and wife, Sara, Cassie Adkins and Ronnie Marecek, and eight great grandchildren, Nathan, Cullen, Deklan, Elizabeth, Ethan, Elias, Ean, and Emma.
Col. Marecek joined the US Army in 1951 serving his country with pride for 35 years until retiring in 1986. He served as a green beret (Army Special Forces) during his career and was honored with numerous awards, one of which was the Distinguished Service Cross. He will be remembered for his commitment to his country, family, and friends.
Col. Marecek will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
