Conethea L. Berry
1981 - 2020
Conethea L. Berry
Fayetteville—Miss. Conethea L. Berry, age 39 of 1721 Veanna Drive, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on June 14, 2020. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. She is survived by daughter, Jameson Berry; parents, Sheryldean Berry and John C. Berry, Jr.; brother, John C. Berry, III; sister, Aalana Lacewell and a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
