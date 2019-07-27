Home

Connie Cain Rackley Obituary
Connie Cain Rackley
Oak Island—Constance Cain Rackley, 75, of Oak Island, NC and White Lake, NC died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Mrs. Rackley was predeceased by her Mother, Muzetta Smith Parsons and her Father Curtis Dixon Cain. She is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, E. L. Rackley of the home. She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Hofmann Adkins and husband Todd of Southport, NC and a son, Jason Cain Rackley and wife Amanda of Wilmington, NC. Constance is survived by two beloved grandchildren Cole Dixon Hofmann and Isabella Grace Hofmann both of Southport, NC. Mrs. Rackley was also blessed with two grandchildren through love, Brooke Evans Adkins and Huntington Todd Adkins of Southport, NC.
Memorial service at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Garland Baptist Church, Garland, NC. Service will be officiated by Reverend Tom Martin. Entombment will be a private ceremony at the family mausoleum in Garland, NC at a later date. Visitation will be at the family home, 6756 Hwy 701 N., White Lake, NC on Monday, July 29.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be welcomed to Betty Cameron Women's and Children's Hospital, 2131 5th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401, Attn: NICU, Brandy Garris. OR Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.
www.carterfh.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 27 to July 28, 2019
