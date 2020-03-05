|
Cora Belle Lee
Erwin—Cora Belle Williams Lee, age 80 of Erwin, formerly of Fayetteville died on Wednesday Evening, March 4, 2020 at her home.
Ms. Cora was born on April 30, 1939 in Sampson County the daughter of the late Coy Williams and Lillie Mae House Williams and is preceded in death by her husband, James LaVerne Lee. She is also preceded in death by a son, James Junior Surles; daughters, Alice Faye Surles and Maybelle Mason and a brother, Sam Williams.
She worked for 24 years at K & W Cafeteria as a shift supervisor.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, 4509 Raeford Rd., Fayetteville.
She is survived by a son: Jimmie Surles & (wife) Cindy of Parkton, NC
Daughters: Mary Jackson & (husband) Shelton of Erwin, NC; Nora Johnson & (husband) Johnny of Fayetteville, NC; Gail Johnson & (husband) Dickie of Fayetteville, NC; Jackie Clark & (husband) Donald of Dunn, NC; Ellen Jackson & (husband) Dewey of Fayetteville, NC.
Step-Son: James Lee & (wife) Chris of Georgia
13 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren and several Great Great Grandchildren
The family will receive friends at the home of Mary & Shelton Jackson, 101 North 8th Street, Erwin, NC
A Service of Cromartie Miller Funeral Home of Dunn NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020