Cora G. Wethington
Parkton—Cora Louise Gibbs Wethington, 79, of Parkton, formerly of Mesic, North Carolina, was born on October 17, 1939. She was the daughter of William Henry and Nancy Gibbs Swift of Mesic. She graduated from Pamlico Central High School in 1959, where she enjoyed playing team basketball. Upon graduation, she went to Brooklyn, New York, where she attended Brooklyn College, majoring in cosmetology, later attending secretarial school. She then became an administrative assistant for Strands Cosmetics.
In the early 60's, she married Anthony Wayne Wethington. This union produced two children, Toni Yvette Wethington and Marvin Dwayne Wethington, both born in Bermuda during their father's tour with the Air Force. The tour also led the family to Colorado Springs, CO, where Cora worked as a teacher's assistant. In the late 60's, she returned to New York where she became a property owner and real estate professional. Ms. Wethington also enjoyed a brief singing career in the late 60's/early 70's and recorded the tracks "Please Come Back to Me" and "Secret Spy" with RJ Jones and the Soul Kings and The Swinging Bridgettes. In the early 90's, she returned to her home state and became a licensed caregiver and foster home specialist, continuing this service for over 20 years.
Some time, in the mid 60's, Ms. Wethington became associated with Jehovah's Witnesses organization and studied off and on before committing in 1973 to serious studying. She became baptized two years later in 1975 and pioneered as health would allow for the remainder of her life, telephone witnessing when health issues confined her to home.
Cora was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Wayne Wethington and her parents William Henry and Nancy Gibbs Swift. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Toni Wethington (Emma), a son, Marvin Wethington, a beloved brother, William Henry Swift, Jr. (Sheila) a grandson, Zondre? Wethington, two great-grandsons, Roman and Ashe?, a special sister-in-law and caregiver, Annie Wethington and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 2:30 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3265 Cumberland Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019