|
|
Corbin Lee Rogers
Carthage—Corbin Lee Rogers, 20 of Carthage, passed on Friday, January 31st, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at the Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
Corbin was born February 23, 1999 in Pinehurst to Jimmy Rae Rogers and Karen Faith (Key) Rogers. He joined the Carthage Fire Department as a volunteer in March of 2018 shortly before graduating from Union Pines High School. He went on to earn his firefighters certifications thru the Sandhills Community College Fire Academy. He worked part-time with the Carthage Fire Department and full time with the Spring Lake Fire Department in Cumberland County. He loved to play guitar, video games with Spencer and Jay, cooking, and old music like the Beatles and Johnnie Cash. He is and will always be well loved by his family, friends, and brotherhood of firefighters.
He is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Karen Rogers of Carthage; His brother, Logan Rae Rogers of Carthage; God sister, Kendyl Cole of Charlotte, NC; Grandparents, Wayne and Loreen Key of Carthage; Jimmy L. Rogers of North Myrtle Beach, SC; And Marylyn B. Rogers of Carthage; A step-grandmother, Kathy W. Rogers of Wilmington, NC; Many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6th at Grace Church in Southern Pines. Burial will follow in New Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in memory of Corbin Lee Rogers to the North Carolina Fallen Fire Fighter Foundation at PO Box 68 Bahama, NC 27503
On line condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020