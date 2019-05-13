|
|
Cornelia Covert Knight
Fayetteville—Cornelia Covert Knight, 92, went to be with her Lord on May 9, 2019 after a brief illness. A member of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, she was a resident of Village Green for the last several years. Preceded in death by her husband, William J. Knight, Connie is survived by one son, Joe Covert, of Fayetteville; 10 step-grandchildren, 25 Step-great-grandchildren, and 8 Step-great-great grandchildren, with an 11th due in August, as well as several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials May be made to St. Matthews United Methodists Church, 202 Hope Mills Rd., Fayetteville, N.C. 28304.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2019