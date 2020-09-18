1/1
Cornelia Ringgold Dertzbaugh "Ming" Gardner
1928 - 2020
Cornelia "Ming" Ringgold Dertzbaugh Gardner
Fayetteville—Cornelia "Ming" Ringgold Gardner, 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Ming was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Cornelia (McSherry) Dertzbaugh, her daughter Melissa "Lisa" Gardner and Caroline "Nan" Dixon, who was like a mother to her.
Ming is survived by her husband of 69 years, Dr. Francis Sidney Gardner; her four children, Betsy Gardner, Bobby Gardner, Johnny Gardner, and Suzy Spiegelberg and husband John; nine grandchildren, Melissa and Kiki (Pat Fowler), Katie and Sam (Janine Gardner), Ally and Ross (Natalie Gardner), and Justin, Jacob, and Sidney; and three great grandchildren, Hailey, Carson, and Camden.
Ming attended nursing school and was a dedicated RN willing to assist anyone in need. She was a member of several community groups which included D.A.R., the Women's Club of Fayetteville, the Medical Wives' Book Club, and Social 25. She enjoyed being a volunteer for the Contact Ministry and she was an active member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fayetteville.
Ming will be remembered as a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who lived a full and joyful life. She will be deeply missed.
Services will be held at a later date



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
