Cornelius T. Pone

St. Pauls—41, passed July 20, 2020. Viewing will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 - 1:00 pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. "Executive Order No. 117, Prohibiting Mass Gatherings, Spread of COVID-19., face covering highly recommended (Coronavirus)McKoy & Sons Mortuary, Inc..



