Home

POWERED BY

Services
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Cornelius Wooten Jr.


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cornelius Wooten Jr. Obituary
Cornelius Wooten Jr.
Spring Lake NC—Retired Air Force MSgt Cornelius Wooten, Jr. age 66 of Spring Lake departed this life Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Funeral service by invitation only will be held on Wednesday, April 8th at 12:00 Noon in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing Wednesday 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Betsey L. Wooten; children, Cornelius Wooten III and Spencer Wooten; grandchildren, Alana Wooten Williams (Aamari), Ashley T. Wooten and Spencer Wooten, Jr.; sister, Priscilla Freeman (Kenneth); brother, Chester L. Wooten; sister-in-law, Delsorie Wooten and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cornelius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -