Spring Lake NC—Retired Air Force MSgt Cornelius Wooten, Jr. age 66 of Spring Lake departed this life Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Funeral service by invitation only will be held on Wednesday, April 8th at 12:00 Noon in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Viewing Wednesday 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Betsey L. Wooten; children, Cornelius Wooten III and Spencer Wooten; grandchildren, Alana Wooten Williams (Aamari), Ashley T. Wooten and Spencer Wooten, Jr.; sister, Priscilla Freeman (Kenneth); brother, Chester L. Wooten; sister-in-law, Delsorie Wooten and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020