Corrinne Heiges Reaver
Fayetteville—Corrinne Heiges Reaver, 94, died October 21, 2019 at her home. Born August 14, 1925 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Clarence Albertus Heiges and Anna Martha Bell Biesecker Heiges. She was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia Heiges Brown.
Graduating from Gettysburg High School in 1943 she continued her education earning a Registered Nursing degree. She practiced nursing in numerous positions in both Adams and Dauphin Counties in PA. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church while in Gettysburg and then later at Haymount United Methodist Church after moving to Fayetteville, NC.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Paul J. Reaver; two sons J. Jeffrey Brown (wife Karen) of Columbia, SC and T. Radford Brown (wife Catharine) of Fayetteville, NC; six grandchildren Douglas Brown (wife Jenny), Meredith Elzy (husband Nick), Amy Brown, T. Radford Brown, Jr. (wife Jordan), Robert Brown (wife Rachel) Nicholas Brown (wife Keaton); and three great grandchildren Mason Elzy, Adalyn Elzy and Lawson Brown.
Visitation with family will occur at 1:00pm at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg to be followed by a 2:30pm Memorial Service at Monahan's followed by burial at Evergreen Ceremony in Gettysburg, PA. In lieu of flowers family requests that donations be made to either The Botanical Garden in Fayetteville, NC or Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg, PA.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019