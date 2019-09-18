|
|
SPC Cory Lambert Jackson
Hope Mills—SPC Cory Lambert Jackson, devoted husband, son, brother, and friend, was born on the 2nd of March 1995, in Fayetteville, NC. He graduated from Gray's Creek High School in 2013. Cory attended Covenant Love Church with his family and made a profession of faith in our Savior, Jesus Christ, at a young age. Upon graduating, Cory worked in the family business, Tom-Cor Builders, Inc. He enlisted in the United States Army on the 31st of January 2017.
Cory loved adventure and always loved being outdoors. He had a constant smile on his face and loved helping others. Cory was a true outdoorsman. He loved many things, among them were spending time with his bride, hunting, skateboarding / longboarding, snowboarding, surfing, spartan racing, swimming, fitness and riding motorcycles. He loved to tinker with his vehicles and always strived to make them the best they could be. Cory always strived to be the best that he could be, in life.
Cory met the love of his life, Haley Jackson, in Fayetteville, NC. When he learned he was to be stationed in Hawaii, he knew he couldn't live without her. They were engaged and married while he was stationed at Ft. Gordon, GA, for Advanced Individual Training (AIT). Together they made a beautiful home in Wahiawa, Hawaii with their dogs, Slick, Scoots, and Milo.
SPC Jackson was assigned to C Company, 3-39th IN for Basic Combat Training (BCT) in Ft. Jackson, SC. Upon graduation of BCT he was assigned to B Company, 551st Signal Battalion, and 15th Signal Brigade in Ft. Gordon, GA. SPC Jackson graduated AIT on the 15th of November 2017 and earned the Military Occupational Specialty of 25S, Satellite Communications Systems Operator/Maintainer.
SPC Jackson arrived at Schofield Barracks, HI on the 5th of December 2017 and was assigned to the Signal, Intelligence and Sustainment Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 25th Infantry Division. During his tenure in Savage Company, SPC Jackson established himself as an outstanding communicator and phenomenal teammate. His expertise provided reliable and redundant communications for the following exercises and missions: Command Post Exercises 1, 2 and 3 2018; Lightning Forge 2019; Pacific Sentry 2019; Talisman Sabre/Hamel 2019; and Command Post Exercise 2 2019. SPC Jackson's awards and decoration include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Air Assault Badge.
SPC Jackson is survived by his wife of two years, Haley, his parents, Thomas and Jennifer Jackson Jr., his brother Thomas Jackson III, his dogs, Slick, Scoots, and Milo. A host of loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He is also survived by Haley's parents, Michael and Brandy Hill and Jon and Yvonne Salzbrunn. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Vera Jackson Sr., James Fields Sr., and Charles and Janice Faircloth. We will cherish your beloved memory for all time, see you in Eternity.
The family will receive friends from 5PM – 8PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Covenant Love Church with Pastor Robert Cody officiating. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors
