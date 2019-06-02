CSM (Ret.) Donald Paul "T" Tetreault

Fayetteville—CSM (Ret.) Donald Paul "T" Tetreault, 83, of Fayetteville passed away Friday May 31, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

He was born January 29, 1936 in Bristol County, Massachusetts to the late Anna Morin and Albert J. Tetreault. Donald was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilfred Tetrault and Raymond Tetrault both of New Bedford, MA.

Donald proudly served his country in the U. S. Army as an Airborne Ranger during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After many years of service, he retired at the rank of Command Sergeant Major. Donald received numerous awards including the Silver Star, Bronze Star with V device (4th award), Air Medal with V Device, and the Purple Heart.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of over 40 years, Shelbia B. Tetreault; four daughters Paula Denise Gray, Jacquelyn T. McKee, Jessica Tetreault Fedele, and Cheryl Sturgeon; a son Mark Stephan Tetreault; five sisters Yvonne Moral of New Bedford, MA, Diane Edwards of Rockfish, NC, Rita Cotta of Dartmouth, MA, Lorraine Lawrence of Fall River, MA, and Rita Berube of New Bedford, MA; two brothers Edward Baurassa of New Bedford, MA and Moe Baurassa of South Dartmouth, MA; 10 grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com

Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 2 to June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary