CSM John E. KesslingFayetteville—CSM John E. Kessling, 92, passed away on 23rd September 2020.CSM Kessling was preceded in death by his first wife, Dixie I. Kessling; his parents, Edward H. and Helen Kessling; sisters, Emma Lee Neal and Kay Newton; brother, Don W. Kessling; and stepson, David S. Simpson.He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bryant Kessling and his brother, Paul W. Kessling.A graveside service was conducted on 26 September 2020 at 9:30 AM at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville, NC with Chaplain (LTC) Brian M. Tung officiating. Burial followed the service at the cemetery.A veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, CSM Kessling began his service with the Merchant Marine at the age of 16. In 1947 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, completed Airborne School, and was assigned to the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, rising to the rank of First Sergeant. In 1952 CSM Kessling volunteered for Special Forces training and was assigned to the 8240 Army Unit in Korea. Returning to the U.S., CSM Kessling rejoined the 504th until 1962 when he was assigned to the 1st Special Forces Group in Okinawa. During his third tour of duty in South Vietnam with the 1st SFG, CSM Kessling was seriously wounded in March 1965. After recovering, he became the Operations Sergeant Major for the U.S. Army Special Warfare School. From December 1969 to December 1970, CSM returned to Vietnam as the 5th Special Forces Group Operations Sergeant Major. Reassigned to Fort Bragg, CSM Kessling retired in 1976 with more than 30 years of service, 17 of which were in the Special Forces Regiment.In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be sent to: The Care Clinic, P.O. Box 53438, Fayetteville, NC 28301.