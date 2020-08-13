1/1
Csm John Joseph "Jj" Heilman
1936 - 2020
Fayetteville—Command Sergeant Major John Joseph "JJ" Heilman, 83, went to his eternal resting place August 11, 2020. A veteran of 28 years, he was a brave and highly decorated US Army officer as well as a loving husband, father and PaPa John (Pops). John received the Bronze Star, Medal of Valor, (4) Oak Leaf Clusters, the Purple Heart, (8) Good Conduct Medals, Vietnam Honorary Jump Wings, Air Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal for Meritorious Service Medal and Legion of Merit.
He was preceded in death by his sons, John J. Heilman, Jr. and Robert D. Britt. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Ouida Treadaway Heilman. His daughters include Tonya Odom (James), Lynisa Marks (David), and Lana Hunt (Wayne) and six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A service will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home Chapel at 5:00 pm. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 4:00 to 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials May be made to the Autism Society of Cumberland in memory of John Heilman.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
AUG
16
Service
05:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
