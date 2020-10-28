Mr. Curtis Burnett

Fayetteville, North Carolina —Our beloved father passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Fayetteville, NC at 8:00 pm. Less than 4 months after his 51st birthday.

Cutis was preceded in death by his wonderful loving mother Mrs. Dorothy Burnett and his father Joe Burnette, we celebrate their reunion in heaven.

Curtis leaves behind his two amazing children Sean Brunett and Gabby Burnett both of Fayetteville NC. Curtis was born on June 15, 1969 in Macon, Ga. Shortly after graduating from high school Curtis soon joined the military. When he joined the US Army, he relocated to Fayetteville NC.

Curtis had a successful career in the US Army, he was able to obtain a top security clearance with the Telecommunication MOD. Curtis graduated with Honors from Methodist University. With a bachelor's degree in Health Care Administration. Curtis maintained a successful career in the restaurant industry as a General Manager for On the Border, Cracker Barrell, and KFC

Throughout his life, Curtis was an optimist. He handled life's difficulties with strength and grace and an upbeat attitude. Always one to find a silver lining, he managed to blossom socially. He had many friends and truly enjoyed life. He has left in our collective family heart can never be filled.

With respect to Mr. Burnett's wishes, there will be no funeral services. His family is asking for privacy at this time in respecting his children's wishes.



