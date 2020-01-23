Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Curtis Martin Royal


1964 - 2020
Curtis Martin Royal Obituary
Curtis Martin Royal
Fayeteville—Curtis Martin Royal, 55, passed away on January 21, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Curtis Mark Royal (Katie); his parents, Julius and Elizabeth Royal; sister, Cindy Holloway (Dennis); brother, Charles M. Royal (Donna); three grandchildren, Tanner, Trapper and Toryn; and grandfather, Seth Washington Thorne all of Fayetteville, NC.
He was devoted to his family and friends and will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.
There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6 - 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the s Association.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
