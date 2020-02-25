Home

Northwood Temple Church
4250 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28311
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Cw3 Dean Lind (Ret) Anderson


1944 - 2020
Cw3 Dean Lind (Ret) Anderson Obituary
(Ret) CW3 Dean Lind Anderson
Fayetteville—Dean L. Anderson, 75, of Fayetteville, NC passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born in Ft. Myers Fla. to a military family. The family had numerous duty stations during his childhood. Dean is survived by his wife of 55 years, Geraldine Anderson; a daughter Christine Jumalon and husband Thomas Jumalon; a daughter Michele Givens and husband James Givens; a son John Anderson and wife Stacia Anderson; a daughter Jennifer Horne and husband Jeff Horne; a daughter Kelly Grimes and husband Michael Grimes; a daughter Joy B. Tart; a son Matthew Anderson; and eight grandchildren - Kaitlyn Jumalon, Madison and Blake Horne; Ethan, Dean, Colton, and Boone Grimes; Peyton Bill; a sister Jacqueline Waddell and brother Ronald Anderson.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Evelena Anderson, a brother Michael Anderson, and sister Michele Anderson.
Retired CW3 Dean Anderson left the military after twenty years of honorable service. He was a veteran of the Vietnam war and a Bronze Star recipient. Dean was also a retiree of Kelly Springfield/Goodyear. He started and operated his own HVAC company. Dean attended church at Northwood Temple where he was an active participant in the Evangelism Explosion and the Men's Ministries. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a friend to all who knew him.
The family will receive visitors at Northwood Temple Church Friday February 28, 2020 located at 4250 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville, NC from 11:00 am with celebration of life immediately following at 12 noon. Mr. Dean Anderson will be laid to rest at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
