Cynthia Baker O'Malley
Fayetteville—Cynthia Baker O'Malley, 62 of Fayetteville, formerly of Hamlet, NC passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Cynthia is survived by a son, Donald Marley, daughter, Erin O'Malley Bentley and her husband Dusty; grand daughters, Ally Marley, Kaitlyn Marley, and Hadleigh Bentley all of Fayetteville, NC, brother, Kenny Baker and sister, Connie Wilkes of Rockingham, NC. She was predeceased by her father, Clyde Baker; her mother, Hattie Baker and husband T.V. O'Malley.
She loved her job at the Cumberland County Courthouse, old movies and spending time outdoors, either working in her garden or relaxing on her patio with family and friends.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Mash House Restaurant, 4150 Sycamore Dairy Road, Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019