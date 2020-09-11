Cynthia Lee ClarkFayetteville—Cynthia Lee Clark, 66, passed away on September 8, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. She was born in Illinois on August 29, 1954 to William and Sarah (Ward) Welch.Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Tommy" G. Clark.She is survived by her two daughters, Lavon Canipe-Kaylor and husband, Bryan of Greenville and Jamie Canipe-Herring and husband, David of Fayetteville; one son, Dustin Griffin of Fayetteville; her mother, Sarah Welch of Hope Mills; two sisters, Becky White and husband, Jurgen of Fayetteville and Carla Welch of Wilmington; three brothers, Louis Welch and wife, Betty of Ft. Worth, TX, and Bill Welch and wife, Debbie of Wade, and Michael Welch of Fayetteville; five grandchildren, Kyndall, Kenedi, Cheyanne, Dustin Jr. and Bree; two nieces, two nephews, and two outlaw sons, Gregory White and Shawn "M.F." Strepay both of Fayetteville.Cynthia was a dedicated employee at Bruce and Mickey's where she worked for over 40 years. She and her family enjoyed spending time together at the beach. Everyone who knew her will miss her sweet smile, great laugh, and outgoing personality.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Rogers & Breece Chapel. The family will welcome friends from 4:45 – 5:45 PM prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Grandchildren's Trust Fund, in care of Carla Welch, 2403 Bloomsbury Ct, Wilmington, NC 28411.