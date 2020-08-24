Cynthia Lee Turgeon
Spring Lake—Cynthia Lee (Scanga) Turgeon (73) of Spring Lake, NC, was born in St Louis, Missouri on Oct 1, 1946 to Anthony Scanga and Altha Washburn Scanga.
She grew up in the STL area, and attended Ritenour High School, where she was voted Senior Class President of the Class of 1964. Afterwards, she attended Central Missouri State College.
She started a career as a Business Administrator with the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, where she worked for 17 years. In the early 1980s, she met her husband, while working at Whiteman AFB, MO, and eventually married in 1983, which started her life as a "Gypsy", with many assignments across the United States, Germany, and Spain. She also visited her husband for a month in South Korea during his assignment there. She started a new career as an Administrative Professional with the Department of Defense. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling to numerous countries during their 37-year marriage.
Cynthia was predeceased by her father, mother, and sister Judy. She is survived by her husband Phillip Turgeon of Spring Lake, NC; her brother John Scanga and his wife Deborah of St Charles, MO; her son Jeffrey Backer and his wife Rochelle of Memphis, TN; and her son Matthew Backer of Louisville, KY; grandchildren Patrick, Alexander, and Valerie, and many loving nieces and nephews.
She has been a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Pinehurst, NC for many years and has been a longtime volunteer at the Cape Fear Valley Cancer Hospital, Health Pavilion North.
Funeral Mass is at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pinehurst, NC at 11 AM on Aug 26, 2020.
In lieu in flowers, requesting donations In honor of Cynthia to the Stay In Step Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Recovery Center, located in Tampa, FL. Website: stayinstep.org