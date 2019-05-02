Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Faymont Baptist Church
3663 Cumberland Rd.
Fayetteville, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Faymont Baptist Church
3663 Cumberland Rd.
Fayetteville, NC
View Map

Cynthia Lynne Atkinson Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia Lynne Atkinson Harris Obituary
Cynthia Lynne Atkinson Harris
Fayetteville—Cynthia Lynne Atkinson Harris, 54, of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Atkinson and father William Glenn Atkinson, Sr. She is survived by three brothers: William Glenn Atkinson, Jr. and wife Susan, Gerald Leon Atkinson and girlfriend Susan Mastalski, and Clayborn Eugene Atkinson; two nephews Blake Atkinson and Wade Atkinson; a niece Brittany Atkinson-Duvall and husband Patrick; and her best friend of 47 years Carla Parker Stone. Cindy loved family get togethers and her pets, especially her Cocker Spaniels Cinnamon and Nutmeg. The Service for Cynthia will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Faymont Baptist Church, 3663 Cumberland Rd., Fayetteville, NC. The Visitation will be prior to the service, from 12-1 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 2 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.