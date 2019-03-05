Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Cynthia M. Owen

White Oak—Cynthia M. "Cindy" Owen, 64, of White Oak passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home.

Cindy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a faithful member of The Church at Cedar Creek. Cindy was a licensed cosmetologist for 40 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Edward Monroe.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at The Church at Cedar Creek. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Cindy is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Donald W. Owen of the home; mother, Betty Ray Monroe of White Oak; sons, Stephen Wayne Owen and wife Shelley of Stedman and Shannon Owen and wife Carol of Lexington, SC; brothers, Stuart Monroe and wife Vicky of St .Pauls and Ray Monroe and wife Billie Jo of Fayetteville ;sister, Diane Culberson of White Oak; sister-in-law Martha Ray Upchurch and husband Fred of Ft. Mill, SC; grandchildren, Sarah Lewis and husband Bradley, Holly Owen Swann and husband Joseph, Christopher Owen, Nicholas Owen, Jordan Smith, Courtney Smith, and Benjamin Leighton; great-grandchildren, Braiden Swann and Easton Swann; special son, Ray Blue and wife Janet.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church at Cedar Creek, 4010 Cedar Creek Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28312.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019