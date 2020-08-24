1/1
Cynthia Stonecipher Romans
1958 - 2020
Cynthia Stonecipher Romans
Fayetteville—Cynthia Stonecipher Romans of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Chautauqua Park (Miamisburg, OH) passed away after a short battle with cancer.
Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Romans; parents, Jack and Mattie Stonecipher of Chautauqua Park; and infant nephew, Gary Alexander Stonecipher.
Cindy is survived by her sister, Tanawanda (Ralph) Condy of Vandalia, OH; Paul (Phyllis) Stonecipher of Dayton, OH; Karl (Charlotte) Stonecipher of Chautauqua Park; step-daughter, Monica Payton of Acworth, GA; step-son, Charles Romans of Fayetteville, NC; and many nieces, nephews, family members and special friends.
Cindy was a graduate of Carlisle High School and Eastern Kentucky University. She was also a long-time employee of Spectrum.
Special thank you for the loving care by her brother, Karl, great-niece, Aundrea Penny of Fayetteville, NC and Aunt Sue Elwood of Salem, IL.
She never knew a stranger and was known by everyone for her kind heart and generosity.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Ohio.
We will forever love you, Cindy!



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
