Cynthia Stonecipher RomansFayetteville—Cynthia Stonecipher Romans of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Chautauqua Park (Miamisburg, OH) passed away after a short battle with cancer.Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Romans; parents, Jack and Mattie Stonecipher of Chautauqua Park; and infant nephew, Gary Alexander Stonecipher.Cindy is survived by her sister, Tanawanda (Ralph) Condy of Vandalia, OH; Paul (Phyllis) Stonecipher of Dayton, OH; Karl (Charlotte) Stonecipher of Chautauqua Park; step-daughter, Monica Payton of Acworth, GA; step-son, Charles Romans of Fayetteville, NC; and many nieces, nephews, family members and special friends.Cindy was a graduate of Carlisle High School and Eastern Kentucky University. She was also a long-time employee of Spectrum.Special thank you for the loving care by her brother, Karl, great-niece, Aundrea Penny of Fayetteville, NC and Aunt Sue Elwood of Salem, IL.She never knew a stranger and was known by everyone for her kind heart and generosity.A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Ohio.We will forever love you, Cindy!