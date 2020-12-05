Cyrus P. Earnhardt, Jr.
Fayetteville—Cyrus Parsons Earnhardt, Jr., 91, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, December 3. 2020. He was a true southern gentleman with a sweet gentle soul that never said an unkind word about anyone. He had an inquisitive nature and knew a little bit about everything!
He was born on July 12, 1929 in Union County to the late Cyrus Parsons Earnhardt and Florence Rodgers Earnhardt.
Cy was a Senior Account Agent for Allstate Insurance Company and served for ten years as a member of the Fayetteville Airport Commission. He is a past president of the Bordeaux Merchants Association, a life chairman of the Fayetteville Jaycees, past chairman of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, and a member of Hay Street United Methodist Church. As past chairman of the Cape Fear Fair Association, he was recognized for his meritorious service in promoting agriculture and was honored with the Cy Earnhardt Day during the 1965 Cape Fear Fair.
Cy had a lifelong interest in aviation and worked at a soda fountain to earn money as a teen-ager to pay for his pilot license before getting his driver's license. He flew his first solo flight at age 16. He attended UNC-Chapel Hill where he played the tuba in the Marching Band and one of his highlights was marching in the 1949 Sugar Bowl as UNC played Oklahoma during the Charlie "Choo Choo" Justice era. He left UNC to serve as a U.S. Air Force pilot during the Korean Conflict. Cy was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the Experimental Aircraft Association, and was a founding member of the Cape Fear Aero Club.
Cy was preceded in death by a brother, John Walter Earnhardt, his first wife, Peggy Buckley Earnhardt, and his son, Mike Earnhardt.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Pat Whitman Earnhardt; daughters, Kim Hurley (Mark), Julie Kelley, Sandy Pirolli (Chuck), Lisa Whittenton (Billy); brother, Roger Earnhardt (Genie); sister, Dianne Nordan (Phil); grandchildren, Adam Hurley (Mandy), Daniel Hurley (Jamie), Ashton Hurley, Caleb and Jacob Kelley, Jenna Koepke (Seth), Lauren Williams (Bryan), Leah Fordham (Lucas), Chandler Barefoot, Taylor and Chase Whittenton; great grandchildren, Preston Hurley, Harper Hurley (to arrive next week), Nolan, Holden, Aidan, Cameron, and Avery Michelle Koepke, Piper and Henry Williams.
In his retirement years, Pat and Cy loved traveling, especially to Disney World. Friends and family referred to him as a "Travel Agent" since he knew everything about where the next excursion would take them!
Due to COVID-19, a private Memorial Service will be held at the Snyder Memorial Baptist Church Columbarium with Rev. John Cook of Snyder and Dr. Elizabeth Tyson of Haymount United Methodist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church or Haymount United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Carolina Inn for their tender loving care of Cy for the past two and a half years.
