Daelyn Jamiell Hawkins
Fayetteville—Daelyn Jamiell Hawkins, age 37, of 7305 Mariners Landing Drive, departed this life Thursday, June 23, 2020. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 12:00 Noon at Agape Fellowship Church. Burial: Monday, July 13th at Chesterfield Cemetery, Centreville MD. Viewing: Saturday 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the church. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: daughter: Tiana Elyce Hawkins-Elmore; parents, Dr. Dorothy Ann Seabrook (Donte) and David Johnson Hawkins Jr.