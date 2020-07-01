1/1
Daelyn Jamiell Hawkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daelyn Jamiell Hawkins
Fayetteville—Daelyn Jamiell Hawkins, age 37, of 7305 Mariners Landing Drive, departed this life Thursday, June 23, 2020. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 12:00 Noon at Agape Fellowship Church. Burial: Monday, July 13th at Chesterfield Cemetery, Centreville MD. Viewing: Saturday 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the church. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: daughter: Tiana Elyce Hawkins-Elmore; parents, Dr. Dorothy Ann Seabrook (Donte) and David Johnson Hawkins Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Agape Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Service
12:00 PM
Agape Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Daelyn Baby Girl you were just reaching the age of life that's the most Rewarding it's been a long time but love never ends gone way to soon I tell myself God doesn't make mistakes
RIP uncle Lew
Richard Lewis
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved