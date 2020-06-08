Or Copy this URL to Share

Fayetteville—77, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at CFV. She is survived by her daughter Jowancka Mintz Singleton (Tiffany Waller). Grandchildren: Stephanie (Steven) Davis, Antonio (Victoria) Singleton, Latrice (Ricky) Phillips. Eleven great grandchildren and two great great grand-babies. A private service will be held at a later date.



