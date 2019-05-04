Home

Daisy Thompson-Lenz

Fayetteville—Daisy Thompson-Lenz, 81, passed away peacefully at home April 10, 2019. She is survived by a brother, Herold and Mary Lou Thompson of Bedford, IN, three daughters, Kathy and Mark Faour, Faith and John Nelson, and Zollie Tabb, all residing in Fayetteville, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by a sister, Kathleen and Jack Frye of Hope Mills. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 4 to May 5, 2019
