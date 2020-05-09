|
Dale Elliott Hubbard
Stedman—
Dale Elliott Hubbard, 62 passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Monday, May 11, 2020 at Magnolia Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:30pm Monday in the church fellowship hall prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his father, Euland "Coot" Elliott Hubbard; maternal grandparents, John Raymond Hairr and Pearl Hairr; and paternal grandparents, Willie James Hubbard and Carrie Hubbard.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Myers and husband, Tracy of Wade; mother and step-father, Lois H. Hubbard and Doug Richardson of Stedman; grandchildren, Michael, Ethan and Addisyn; sister, Debra Hubbard Cooke and husband, Sam of Stedman; and nieces, Samantha Presnell and Devon Nobles. Anyone who knew Dale would say he was a man of many words. He loved to fellowship and never met a stranger. Quite often he would have a joke to share. He was quite comical and could brighten ones' day with his infectious smile. Dale loved driving his John Deere Tractor and had big dreams for the Hubbard Farm but struggled to attain them. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was so proud of his daughter and grandchildren. We are comforted knowing he is now living like he always dreamed. In his forever home, at peace, struggle free, pain free, plowing the streets of gold beside his heavenly father.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 9 to May 10, 2020