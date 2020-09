Or Copy this URL to Share

Dallas Harris Pope

Lillington—Colonel Dallas Harris Pope passed on Tuesday, August 4 at the age of 88.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 2 pm in Harnett Memorial Park with Rev. Barrett Payne presiding.

Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home in Lillington



