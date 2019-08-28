Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Dallas L. Haskins


1941 - 2019
Dallas L. Haskins Obituary
Dallas L. Haskins
Hope Mills—Dallas L. Haskins, 78, of Hope Mills died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the V.A. Hospital.
Dallas was born August 19, 1941 in Audubon, Iowa to the late Dallas Laverne Haskins, Sr. and Christina Marie Simonsen Haskins. He served with the U.S. Air Force and retired from Boddie Noell where he was a district manager.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Military honors will be rendered following the visitation.
Surviving are his daughters, Kimberly Mattern and husband Guy, Christy Ramirez and husband Carlos, Theresa Senn and husband Lance; sisters, Jackie Peterson and Sherry Payne; brother, Michael Haskins; 8 grandchildren and a great grandson.
Funeral Arrangements by Jerningan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolence may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
