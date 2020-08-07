Dallas Pope

Lillington —Colonel Dallas Harris Pope passed on Tuesday, August 4 at the age of 88.

Dallas graduated from Lillington High School and NC State University where he earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering and was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He entered active duty soon after graduation and served for 25 years. During his career, he held positions as Pilot, Instructor Pilot, Aerospace Engineer and Commander of numerous units. His assignments carried him to many state-side and overseas locations. He was a Vietnam Veteran during the TET Offensive. During his Air Force service he received the Legion Of Merit Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, two Meritorious Service Medals, three Air Force Commendation Medals and the Vietnam Service Medal.

After retiring from the Air Force Dallas returned to his home town of Lillington. He became the consulting engineer in the construction of the Harnett County Airport, Lillington's first Town Manager, Harnett County Manager and later Lillington Town Commissioner. He held positions on the League of Municipalities Board of Directors, NCLM Risk Management, Board of Trustees, NC Transportation Efficiency Council and Mid-Carolina Council of Government. Dallas received the Council of Government "Kennedy Award", was Lillington's Man of the Year, President of the Rotary Club and A Paul Harris Fellow. He served on the Harnett County Architectural Committee, Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity volunteer. He was a faithful member of the Lillington Presbyterian Church and served as Deacon and Elder. Dallas's love and devotion to God, his family and country were unwavering throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mazie Pope and Floyd Pope; his wife Dorothy Secrest Pope, and grandchild Kristina Pope. Dallas is survived in death by his two children, Dallas Harris Pope ll and Jannette Elizabeth Evans and husband Tom Evans; four grandchildren, Chris Evans and his wife Paula Evans, Kim McDonald and her husband Jeff McDonald, Melissa Suits and her husband Alex Suit, and Dallas Pope lll and his wife Daisy Pope; 11 great grandchildren, Sydney, Kayla, Kaleb, Landon, Joseph, CJ, Jake, Avery, Colton, Serena and Dallas lV; and his brother, Howard Pope.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to the Lillington Presbyterian Church Building Fund.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held in September.

Arrangements are being handled by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home in Lillington.



