Dan "Snow Plow" Lee Guyer
Broadway—Dan "Snow Plow" Lee Guyer, 29, of Broadway, NC, passed away unexpectedly due to a motorcycle accident on January 26, 2020 at 12:06 p.m.
He is survived by his Pap, Ronnie Reed, his parents, the love of his life, Kelly, their two beautiful sons, Cody James and Barrett Lee, his sister, his in-laws, and his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his countless brothers across the nation, as well as his brothers and sisters in arms.
Dan served in the US Army, deploying with both the 82nd Airborne Division and the 173rd Airborne Division in Italy. He was a recent graduate of Methodist University and just started working as a PC Tech at Central Carolina Community College.
Dan was a proud brother of the Infidels MC nation where he earned his Crusader Badge for riding to every brothers clubhouse across the nation. He is one of the few who were able to ride coast to coast.
He will live on through others by organ donation.
"IFFI"
Graveside Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. Celebration of Life Services will be held at McCormick Farms 7758 McCormick Bridge Road Spring Lake, NC 28390 immediately following the service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14, 2020