Daniel Hugh Maxwell, Sr.
Fayetteville—Daniel Hugh Maxwell, Sr. passed away on May 14, 2020 at the age of 86, at his home in Fayetteville, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fayetteville in 1933, Dan was the only child of the late Ernest and Eva Maxwell.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Karin Maxwell; his three daughters, Kathyrn Rhodes (Dusty), Linda Maxwell and Martha Gideon (Randy); his son, Daniel Maxwell, Jr.; step-daughter, Susan Cellner (Bobby); step-son, George Shepherd (Laurie); eight grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; five great grandchildren and five step-great grandchildren.
He graduated from Duke University in 1955, then served in the US Air Force as a pilot. During this time, he met James Geer, who became like a brother to him. Their friendship was a foundation for both men and their wives, Karin and Jean.
Dan left the military for a career of public service that spanned almost 30 years, working first for the United States Department of the Treasury and later for the Department of Defense.
Dan was also an entrepreneur. Nearing retirement from public service, he started a business installing and servicing air machines and vacuums at gas stations. He ran it with great success for two decades, then sold it and retired.
Dan was devoted to his wife Karin, the love of his life, and he loved all of his extended family, of which he was patriarch. He also loved his church, Hay Street United Methodist, where he was a loyal and lifelong member. He was known for his passion for aviation, his enthusiasm for Duke basketball, his talent for storytelling, his quick and gentle wit and, most of all, his kindness and decency. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, at 2 pm in Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. David Blackmon officiating. There will be a private interment following the service.
Memorial donations in memory of Dan may be made to Hay Street United Methodist Church, 320 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 16 to May 17, 2020