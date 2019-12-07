|
Daniel James "Dan" Raynor
Eastover—Daniel (Dan) James Raynor, 81, of Eastover, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with cherished family members by his side. He now celebrates his recent birthday perfectly healed, with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and other friends and family members who have passed on before him.
He was born to the late Leo Milton and Eunice Culbreth Raynor on December 4, 1938 in Eastover, North Carolina. Dan was preceded in death by his brother, Laurice Milton Raynor.
A resident of Eastover from birth until death, Dan graduated from Central High School in 1958. He was a faithful and lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church. In 1964, he married his Middle Road neighbor and high school sweetheart, Mary Barbara Ray. His entire career was spent in the automotive industry. In 1974, he left Corder-Vossler, the signature automotive company in Fayetteville at the time, to form what is now Raynor Tire Company. Never one to meet a stranger, customer service came naturally for Dan. He operated his business with the customer's best interest in mind which is the primary reason it continues to operate after 45 years. He made lifelong friendships with those he served. After retiring, Papa Dan enjoyed spending time at home with his grandchildren and helping out with tasks around the farm. Traveling was also one of his passions. Whether it was a jaunt to a nearby town or a trip to a foreign country, he was always eager to explore new surroundings. He especially enjoyed spontaneous trips with no planned destination or itinerary. He was spiritually gifted with humility, compassion and generosity. He shared those gifts freely with friends, family, and others in need. Those who were fortunate enough to have a relationship with him knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that they were loved. His destination now is certain, and he is free to roam the halls of heaven unconstrained by health or time.
Dan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Barbara and their three children and spouses, Kelly Elliott and wife Melinda, James Patrick and wife Laura, and Julia Danelle and husband Don Cvetko. He is also survived by a brother, Lynn Carroll (Pete) Raynor and his wife Fay. Very dear to him and a source of great joy were his grandchildren, Daniel Patrick Raynor, Andrew Julian Raynor, Mary Hannah Raynor, Matthew James Raynor, Emily Grace Raynor, Sarah Ray Cvetko, Nathan Lawrence Raynor, and Lila Hart Cvetko, as well as several special cousins and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Sunday, December 8th at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9th at 3:00pm at Salem United Methodist Church 2165 Middle Road, Eastover with Reverend David Beck officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for their excellent care and concern during the past week.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Salem United Methodist Church and mailed to 3947 Dunn Road, Eastover, NC 28312.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019