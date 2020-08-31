1/1
Daniel Kirksey Hall
1926 - 2020
Daniel Kirksey Hall
Fayetteville—Daniel Kirksey Hall, Lt Col, Retired, (US Army, Chaplain) of Fayetteville, NC passed away peacefully on the morning of August 27, 2020. He was born on September 13, 1926 in Hope Mills, NC to Minnie Buie Hall and John Robert Hall.Daniel
He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Maggie, Franklin and Robert, his wife Vivian S. Hall and his daughter Sarah J. Wolfe.
He attended Goldsboro High School, Wake Forest College and Crozier Seminary.
He is survived by three children; Jenny Hall, Kirk Hall, son-in-law Frederick Wolfe and 4 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lafayette Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
