Daniel Lee Hathcock
Fayetteville—Daniel Lee Hathcock, 46, of Fayetteville, passed away on May 20, 2020.
Daniel was born on February 9, 1974 in Cumberland County to the late David Walter Hathcock and Barbara Brinson Hathcock.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12 noon at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow at the Gilmont Cemetery in Hope Mills.
Surviving are his twin children, Skylar Hathcock and Daniel Logan Hathcock; brothers, Kevin Walter Hathcock and Phillip David Hathcock; many loving nieces, Nephews and cousins
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
