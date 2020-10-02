Daniel Preston
MacMillan, Jr.
Fayetteville—Daniel Preston MacMillan, Jr., died at home on September 30, 2020, with his children by his side. He was born October 23, 1921 in Wade, NC, the first child of Daniel Preston MacMillan, Sr., and Flora Williams MacMillan. He survived his four adored siblings Frank, Margaret, Robert, and John. He also survived his beloved wife, Lola Mustard MacMillan. He and his brother Frank practiced architecture in Fayetteville for decades. Survivors include his children, Julia and David; several cousins, nieces and nephews; his brother-in-law Henry L'heureux; and friends of all ages. Memorial services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301