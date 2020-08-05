Daniel Ray FrenchFayetteville—Daniel Ray French, 31, passed away July 31, 2020. Left to cherish his memory is his father Richard French and Stepmother Dana French; sisters Vannessa Blais, Shelby French, and Brianna Leistikow; his brother T.J. French; his Grandfather Thomas Walker, and Grandmother Miriam Ray. Daniel also leaves behind three nephews and one niece, as well as a host of friends and family.Daniel was preceded in death by his Mother Sylvia French, his Grandmother Elfriede Walker, and his Grandfather Jim French.A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Reeves Funeral Home of Hope Mills, NC is assisting the family.