1/
Daniel Ray French
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Ray French
Fayetteville—Daniel Ray French, 31, passed away July 31, 2020. Left to cherish his memory is his father Richard French and Stepmother Dana French; sisters Vannessa Blais, Shelby French, and Brianna Leistikow; his brother T.J. French; his Grandfather Thomas Walker, and Grandmother Miriam Ray. Daniel also leaves behind three nephews and one niece, as well as a host of friends and family.
Daniel was preceded in death by his Mother Sylvia French, his Grandmother Elfriede Walker, and his Grandfather Jim French.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Reeves Funeral Home of Hope Mills, NC is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
9104243700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeves Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved