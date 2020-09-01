Daniel Silcose III

Fayetteville—Master Sergeant Daniel Silcose III was born in Norman, Oklahoma on November 16, 1957.

In 1975 Silcose enlisted in the Army as an 11B Infantryman. After Graduation from basic training, then PFC Silcose was stationed at Fort Benning, GA where he served for three years in Training Brigade.

In 1978 Silcose volunteered for Basic Airborne and Special Forces training, Silcose completed the Special Forces Qualification Course and MOS Training, becoming a weapons sergeant. Upon completion of Special Forces training Silcose was assigned as a TAC to a Special Forces Company, "Pre-Phase" course. He Was later assigned to the 7thSFG (A) where he attended language training in 1983. Silcose was later assigned to 3rd Bn SFG Panama, where he deployed to places such as El Salvador, Bolivia, and many other garden spots in Central and South America.

Silcose later returned to Fort Bragg, NC, and was assigned to the Special Warfare Center School (SWCS) as a Cadre in the newly formed selection and assessment course. Upon completion of his SWCS tour, Silcose returned to the "Red Empire" 7th SFG (A) where he served as a Team Sergeant until his retirement in 1995.

Silcose was a member of the Veterans Motorcycle Club Nomads for 7 years. He later prospected and became a member of the Durham Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. In 2003 Silcose helped to establish the Fayetteville Hells Angels Chapter, where he served as a member and the President for 17 years, until his untimely death due to COVID-19 complications.

Silcose is survived by his loving Daughter Jamie.

