|
|
Fayetteville — Danny Ray Cox, 66, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Danny enjoyed hunting deer and turkeys. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing cornhole and horseshoes and helping others. He adored his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter, Jessica Mundy and husband, Kerry of Fayetteville; son, Eric Matthew "Matt" Cox and companion, Amy Tyndall of Eastover, NC; brothers, Doug Cox Jr. and Charles L. Pollard Jr., both of Lumber Bridge, NC; and grandchildren, Bentley and Hudson Mundy and Austin Matthew Cox.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Massey Hill Baptist Church, 1027 Southern Ave., Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Online condolences may be made at [email protected].
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019