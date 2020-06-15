Darlene Hines Minge
Darlene Hines Minge
Fayetteville—Darlene Hines Minge, 71, of Fayetteville passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at her home.
Darlene was born May 16, 1949 in Richmond County, NC to the late Ila and J.R. Hines. She was an Army spouse for 33 years.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Hines.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis Minge; son, Dustin Williams and wife Christie; daughter, Heather Loch; grandchildren, Aric and Tyler Loch; 4 step-children; sisters, Debbie Miller and husband Edward, Judy Weaver and husband Larry, Sheila Hines and wife Tanas.
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
