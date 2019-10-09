|
David A. Cain
Fayetteville—David Andrew Cain, 25, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
Born in Cumberland County, he was the son of Rhonda Cain and the late David Allen Cain. Along with his father, he was also preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Terry Cain, and his step-grandmother, Debbie Sykes.
He is survived by his mother, Rhonda Cain and (fiancé Tony Smith); brothers, Nicholas "Nick" Cain and Sawyer Cain; maternal grandparents, Judy Wade Mazzola (John) and Ronald "Ron" Tyre Sykes, maternal grandpa, J. Robin Hall; paternal grandmother, Eleanor Cunningham; aunts, Renee "his NaeNae" Tatum (Steve), Tammy Meaut, Carla Giles, and Terry Smith (Chris); uncles, Ronnie Sykes (Virginia), Marc Sykes, and Ray Cain (Debra); special friend, Rachel Lane, and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Cape Fear Baptist Church on Butler Nursery Road in Fayetteville.
David was a loving and big hearted person who loved spending time with his family and friends. In his spare time he loved fishing and hunting. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend who will be forever loved and missed by everyone who knew him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019