|
|
David Anthony Ray
Linden—Mr. David Anthony Ray, 63, of Linden died Saturday morning January 25, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 4, 1956 in Harnett County to the late Floyd Henry and Armelia Wood Ray. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Ray, James Stanley Ray and Shelton Ray.
David was a 1974 graduate of Pine Forest High School. He had worked at Erwin Mills and then was a Boiler Technician at Honeywell Incorporated at Fort Bragg.
A funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Colliers Chapel Church in Linden with Rev. Johnny Haney and Rev. Wiley "Buster" West officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Debra Autry Ray; son; Zachary Ray of Linden, brother; Lloyd Ray and wife Patsy of Linden, sisters-in-law; Nancy Ray of Fayetteville, Donna Ray of New Hampshire and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.
Memorials may be made to Colliers Chapel Church P.O. Box 97 Linden, N.C. 28356.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020