David B. Powell
Fayetteville—David Bolton Powell, 68, of Fayetteville, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Born in Fayetteville, David was the son of the late Raydene Powell and Mary Delores Hall Powell.
He is survived by his daughters, Traci Williams and husband Greg, and Nikki Green and husband David; sisters, Mary Donna Carter and companion Wilbur McMillan, and Judy Jones and husband John; grandchildren, Abby Williams, Jaden Green, and Emma Williams; several nieces and nephews; and beloved coworker, Elizabeth "Beth Jones Skipper.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills.
David was a loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and optician who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 5504 McPhail Street, Hope Mills, NC 28348.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 17 to July 18, 2019